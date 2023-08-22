Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast village injures 1

by Dinara Khalilova August 22, 2023 6:30 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops hit the village of Mykolaivka in Kherson Oblast on Aug. 22, injuring a man, the regional administration reported.

The 66-year-old resident suffered a mine-explosive injury and was wounded in the hand, according to the report.

He was hospitalized in moderate condition, the authorities added.

There are two settlements in Kherson Oblast called Mykolaivka. The administration likely refers to the one located in the Kakhovka district on the west bank of the Dnipro River, as the other one lies on Russian-occupied territory.

A day before, Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast wounded four civilians, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Telegram. Russia launched 76 strikes against the region, firing 356 projectiles from various weapons, according to Prokudin.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the river’s west bank have been subjected to daily Russian attacks since they were liberated in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Russian attacks kill 3, injure 6 over past day
Russian forces launched attacks against nine oblasts over the past day, killing at least three civilians and injuring at least six more, local officials reported early on Aug. 22.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
