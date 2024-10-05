Russian attack on Kherson injures 4.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces carried out a drone attack in the Dripro district of Kherson on October 5, leaving four civilians injured, local authorities reported.

A 55-year-old man and two women, aged 65 and 70, sustained blast and shrapnel injuries while they were outside during the attack.

All were hospitalized for treatment, with further details currently unavailable.

Later, it was reported that a 60-year-old man also suffered a shrapnel wound to his shoulder and is now under medical supervision.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River during a counteroffensive in the fall of 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths, as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.