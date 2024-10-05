The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Kherson, Russian attack, War, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Russian attack on Kherson injures 4

by Sonya Bandouil October 5, 2024 7:50 PM 1 min read
A woman rides her bike in the city of Kherson in November 2022, days after the city's liberation from Russian occupation. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces carried out a drone attack in the Dripro district of Kherson on October 5, leaving four civilians injured, local authorities reported.

A 55-year-old man and two women, aged 65 and 70, sustained blast and shrapnel injuries while they were outside during the attack.

All were hospitalized for treatment, with further details currently unavailable.

Later, it was reported that a 60-year-old man also suffered a shrapnel wound to his shoulder and is now under medical supervision.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River during a counteroffensive in the fall of 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths, as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Russia increasingly launching ‘unspecified’ types of drones against Ukraine, Air Force says
Russia has stepped up drone attacks in recent weeks — for the first time since the full-scale invasion, they targeted cities and towns across Ukraine on a daily basis for an entire month in September.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:50 PM

Russian attack on Kherson injures 4.

Russian forces carried out a drone attack in the Dripro district of Kherson on October 5, leaving four civilians injured, local authorities reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.