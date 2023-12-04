Skip to content
Russian attack on Kherson injures 1, damages kindergarten

by Martin Fornusek December 4, 2023 1:05 PM 1 min read
A kindergarten in Kherson damaged in a Russian strike on Dec. 4, 2023. (Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike on the Kherson city's Korabel municipal district on Dec. 4 damaged a kindergarten and injured one person, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian forces carried out the attack at 11 a.m., damaging walls and windows of the kindergarten, the governor said.

The report did not mention whether the injured person was a child or a staff member of the kindergarten.

The full consequences of the attack are still being determined.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements west of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian forces were pushed to the east of the river, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Two people were killed and eight injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast over the past day, Prokudin said in his morning report on Dec. 4.

Ukraine’s fight to heal millions of children scarred by Russia’s war
Editor’s note: The children’s full names are not revealed in this story to protect their identity. The location of the camp they attend is also not revealed for security reasons. Western Ukraine — At the Gen.Camp tucked away in western Ukraine, children spend much of their day throwing
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Malenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
