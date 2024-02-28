Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast train station kills 2, including child

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs on Feb. 28, killing a man and a six-year-old girl, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Oleksii Kuleba said.

The child's mother was also reportedly injured. She is being provided medical care but is in serious condition, according to Kuleba.

Russian forces carried out the airstrike at around 5 p.m. local time, hitting a local railway station.

Velykyi Burluk lies around 80 kilometers east of Kharkiv and over 20 kilometers west of the Russian border.

The village was temporarily occupied by Russian forces in 2022 until its liberation in Ukraine's surprise counteroffensive in the autumn of that year.

It came under another deadly attack on Feb. 14, resulting in the death of four people.

Velykyi Burluk lies in the Kupiansk district, which faces a heavy onslaught by Russian troops. Earlier on Feb. 28, a Russian attack against Kupiansk killed two people and injured five.