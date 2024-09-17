Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills at least 2, injures 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast the night of Sept. 17, killing at least two civilians and injuring five others, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Rescue workers are currently searching for people under the rubble, Fedorov said.

Earlier in the night, Fedorov reported that explosions had occurred in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Fedorov later said that Russia "massively attacked" the region's Komyshuvakha community.

The attack killed at least two people and injured five. The strike also damaged several homes and an infrastructure facility.

Rescue workers are still on site, and the full extent of the damage is still being investigated.

Russia has continued to strike civilian targets across Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Part of the region is occupied by Russian forces, who are attempting a breakthrough in the country's southeast.

The city of Zaporizhzhia is located less than 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the front lines.