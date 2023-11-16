Russian attack damages thermal power plant for fourth time

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian overnight attack damaged a thermal power plant in one of Ukraine's front-line regions, Ukraine's largest private energy company DTEK said on Nov. 16.

This is reportedly the fourth time the DTEK plant has been damaged as a result of shelling. DTEK did not reveal the exact location of the facility.

There were no casualties, but "equipment was seriously damaged" and nearby residents were cut off from electricity and water during the night.

Power has since returned, but workers are still trying to reconnect the water supply.

DTEK "continues to do everything possible to maintain the reliable operation of the Ukrainian energy system" amid ongoing Russian attacks, the company said.

As Ukraine braces for an uptick in Russian strikes against the energy grid in winter, preparations are being made to mitigate the damage and defend critical infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelensky approved a plan on Nov. 7 by the National Security and Defense Council to stabilize Ukraine's energy sector in preparation for the coming winter months.

Andrii Cherniak, a representative of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR), told Ukrainian media outlet Liga on Nov.14 that Russia's special services were actively gathering information, including attempting to recruit collaborators, in order to better strike Ukraine's energy infrastructure this coming winter.



