Russian army shells town in Donetsk Oblast, injures 2 civilians

This audio is created with AI assistance

On the evening of July 2, Russian artillery shelled the town of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring two civilians, Suspilne television reported.

The wounded man is currently in critical condition.

As a result of the attack, six residential buildings and one farm were damaged.

The town is located close to the frontline and is constantly shelled by the Russian army.

On June 17, the Russian military shelled Kostiantynivka, injuring a 9-year-old girl and a 57-year-old woman.

On June 12, as a result of a Russian attack, a 49-year-old man was killed while mowing the grass on a football field.



