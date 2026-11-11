Russian ambassador to Washington dies at 66.

Alexander Darchiev, Russia's ambassador to the U.S., died unexpectedly at the age of 66, Russia's Foreign Ministry announced on Nov. 11, without commenting on the cause of death.

"We extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Alexander Nikitich Darchiev," the ministry said in a statement on social media.

Darchiev, a veteran diplomat with half a decade of experience in Washington, was appointed ambassador to the U.S. in March 2025.

His time in office was marked by a thaw in U.S.-Russia relations as U.S. President Donald Trump resumed diplomatic contacts with Moscow as part of his effort to broker an end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

The news of the ambassador's death came the same day as Trump's peace envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, met Ukrainian and Russian officials in Abu Dhabi for another round of peace talks.

Darchiev previously served as Russia's ambassador to Canada from 2014 to 2021 and later as the director of the North American Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry.