Russian airstrike against Kharkiv Oblast kills woman, damages school

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched two guided aerial bombs against the village of Vilkhuvatka in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast on Jan. 10, killing a 48-year-old woman, officials said.

The attack took place at around 2:30 p.m. local time. One of the bombs started a fire in a local school and partially destroyed it, the State Emergency Service reported.

Rescuers said that the fire was put out at 4:20 p.m.

The other bomb hit the village's residential area, killing the woman, the State Emergency Service said. A shop and at least 10 houses were also reportedly damaged.

Vilkhuvatka lies less than 10 kilometers east of the Russian border.

Moscow has been intensifying its military operations in the Kupiansk area, hoping to capture the city, the Ukrainian military warned.