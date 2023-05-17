Russia's May 16 strike on Mykolaiv damages civilian infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's May 16 attack on the southern city of Mykolaiv damaged a shopping mall, a car dealership, industrial infrastructure as well as homes, Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim reported on the morning of May 17.

The attacks also left one woman injured, Kim earlier reported.

"Last night, on May 16, at 11:08 p.m. Mykolaiv came under an enemy missile attack. As a result, a shopping center and a car dealership were partially destroyed, and rescuers quickly extinguished fires at these facilities. The blast wave damaged private houses and shops. In addition, an industrial infrastructure facility was hit," Kim wrote on Telegram.

Earlier on May 13, three people were injured as a result of a Russian strike on Mykolaiv that damaged a factory and residential buildings.

Mykolaiv, a shipbuilding center and a port on the Southern Buh River, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks.