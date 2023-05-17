Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia's May 16 strike on Mykolaiv damages civilian infrastructure

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 17, 2023 8:47 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's May 16 attack on the southern city of Mykolaiv damaged a shopping mall, a car dealership, industrial infrastructure as well as homes, Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim reported on the morning of May 17.

The attacks also left one woman injured, Kim earlier reported.

"Last night, on May 16, at 11:08 p.m. Mykolaiv came under an enemy missile attack. As a result, a shopping center and a car dealership were partially destroyed, and rescuers quickly extinguished fires at these facilities. The blast wave damaged private houses and shops. In addition, an industrial infrastructure facility was hit," Kim wrote on Telegram.

Earlier on May 13, three people were injured as a result of a Russian strike on Mykolaiv that damaged a factory and residential buildings.

Mykolaiv, a shipbuilding center and a port on the Southern Buh River, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks.

Where does Russia expect Ukraine’s counterattack? Overview of defensive lines
As Ukraine gathers forces for the counteroffensive, Russia continues to build defensive lines on a massive scale. The lines are especially formidable in the southwestern part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where many observers expect the main Ukrainian assault to strike. But defenses have been prepared a…
Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
