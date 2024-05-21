Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Lithuania, Finland, Baltic Sea Fleet, Baltic countries
Russia unilaterally decides to change maritime border with Lithuania, Finland in Baltic Sea

by Kateryna Hodunova May 22, 2024 12:49 AM 2 min read
Sunset on the ice-covered Gulf of Finland in the Neva Guba area. (Photo by Artem Priakhin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Russia has unilaterally moved to change the maritime border with Lithuania and Finland in the Baltic Sea, according to the decree published on the Russian government's website.

Lithuania and Finland have not yet reacted to Russia's decision toward the maritime border, nor has Russia's unilateral decision been recognized internationally.

Russia intends to appropriate inland sea waters in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland and near the cities of Baltiysk and Zelenodradsk in Kaliningrad Oblast, according to a decree prepared by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Through the decree, Russia aims to change the geographic coordinates, which measure the width of the Russian territorial sea and the area near the coastline and the islands.

Russia intends to change the geographic coordinates near the Sommers, Jahi, Rodsher, Malyi Tyuters, Vigrund, and Gogland islands, as well as the north cape on the Narva River near the state border with Finland.

In its proposed changes, Russia also reconsidered the areas near the Curonian and Vistula splits and the Taran Cape on the border with Lithuania.

The decree read that the previous geographic coordinates were allegedly registered relying on small-scale marine navigation maps, which were based on 20th-century research and "do not allow to determine the external border of the internal sea waters" of Russia.

The valid geographic coordinates, established by a decree of the USSR Ministers Council in 1985, "do not fully correspond to the current geographic situation," the document read.

Swedish Navy chief says Russian ‘shadow fleet’ of oil tankers possibly conducting espionage in Baltic Sea
Swedish Navy chief Ewa Skoog Haslum said some of the ships from the shadow fleet have been found to possess communications and signals equipment not usually associated with cargo vessels, leading to concerns they could be used in “hybrid operations.”
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
6:29 PM

Tucker Carlson's team denies launching show on Russian TV.

The Russian state television network Rossiya 24 posted episodes of a purported new show with U.S. far-right political commentator and conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson on May 21, but Carlson's team said he had nothing to do with it.
3:45 PM

Moldova, EU sign pact on security, defense.

"It (partnership) will allow to jointly address common security challenges, make our engagement more effective and explore new areas of cooperation," European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said.
