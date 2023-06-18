Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia reportedly transferring equipment, troops from Kherson Oblast to Zaporizhzhia front

by Asami Terajima June 18, 2023 4:41 PM 1 min read
Russian soldiers patrol a street in occupied Melitopol on May 1, 2022. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia appears to be transferring equipment and troops from Kherson Oblast to the southeastern Zaporizhzhia front where a Ukrainian counteroffensive is underway, Ivan Fedorov, an exiled mayor of Melitopol, said on June 18.

Speaking on television, Fedorov said local residents in Melitopol, a city in Zaporizhzhia Oblast occupied by Russia since March 2022, witnessed Russian equipment and troops arriving from the directions of Nova Kakhovka and Kakhovka in occupied territories of Kherson Oblast. These cities suffered catastrophic floods after Russian forces blew up the major Kakhovka dam on June 6.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify Fedorov's claims regarding Russia's transfer of equipment and manpower to the Zaporizhzhia front.

Fedorov's claims come as Ukrainian forces continue to take the initiative on the battlefield roughly two weeks into the long-anticipated counteroffensive.

Russian proxy officials and military bloggers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast have reported large offensive operations by Ukrainian forces, equipped with Western-provided heavy weaponry.

‘Unity is key.’ Volunteers join forces to save flood-hit Kherson Oblast
While the world was gripped by the horrendous flood that hit Ukraine’s southern Kherson Oblast after Russian forces destroyed the massive Kakhovka dam over the Dnipro River on June 6, fearless volunteers and regular Ukrainians spent no time doubting they had to step up again. Many rushed directly t…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Asami Terajima
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.