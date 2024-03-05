Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Russia, Germany, Maria Zakharova, News Feed, Diplomacy, Taurus, Intelligence leak
Edit post

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson threatens German journalists with expulsion

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 5, 2024 1:24 PM 2 min read
Russian Foreign Minstry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova attends an annual news conference in Russia on Jan. 14, 2022. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is ready to expel German journalists in retaliation for any measures taken against Russian journalists in Germany, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova claimed on March 5, according to state-owned media agency RIA Novosti.  

Tensions between Germany and Russia have risen in recent days following the leak of a conversation between German military officers on March 1.

The recording of the conversation, during which the delivery of Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine and the training of Ukrainian troops were discussed, was published by Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Kremlin-controlled TV channel RT.

"If they touch Russian correspondents," German journalists will be removed from Russia, and the German government knows "about this through diplomatic channels in Berlin," Zakharova claimed.

According to media reports, Germany's Air Force Chief Ingo Gerhartz was among the participants of the conversation, which was alleged to be a preparation for a briefing with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

The publication of the leaked conversation was a "hybrid disinformation attack," Pistorius said. "It's about division."

Calling it "a very serious matter," Scholz vowed that the situation was to be "clarified very carefully, very intensively, and very quickly."

The Russian Foreign Ministry reportedly summoned German Ambassador to Russia Alexander Lambsdorf on March 4 in relation to the leak.

Jailed US journalist spends 100th day in pre-trial detention in Russia
Despite repeated requests from RFE/RL, the U.S. State Department has not yet officially designated Alsu Kurmasheva as “wrongfully detained,” as it has done with Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, both of whom are U.S. citizens currently held in Russian…
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:00 PM

Media: Russian helicopter destroyed on Sergey Kotov vessel.

In a conversation allegedly intercepted by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), a Russian commander claimed that the Russian patrol ship Sergey Kotov, reportedly destroyed near occupied Crimea on March 5, had a helicopter on board.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:44 PM

Macron to discuss ammunition for Ukraine during Prague visit.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Prague on March 5 to meet Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala and discuss plans to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside of Europe, among other topics, Czech Television reported.
9:15 AM

Lithuania to join Czech-led ammunition initiative for Ukraine.

Lithuania will contribute to the Czech-led allied initiative to supply Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds from outside of Europe, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte confirmed on March 4 after a phone call with her Czech counterpart, Petr Fiala.
3:39 AM

Kirby: Putin taking advantage of delays in US aid.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking advantage of delays in U.S. aid to Ukraine to further Russian military efforts, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said at a press conference on March 4.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.