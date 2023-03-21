Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
President's Office: Russia strikes Odesa with missiles, injuring 3

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 21, 2023 10:24 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops fired four Kh-59 missiles at Ukraine's southern city of Odesa late on March 21, according to Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak.

Ukrainian air defense shot down two missiles, but the other two hit the city, damaging a three-story building and wounding three people, said Yermak.

The damaged building is located on the territory of a local monastery, the official added.

Russia used Su-35 fighter jets to launch the Kh-59 air-to-surface guided missiles on Odesa from the Black Sea, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

It confirmed it had downed two of them.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
