President's Office: Russia strikes Odesa with missiles, injuring 3

Russian troops fired four Kh-59 missiles at Ukraine's southern city of Odesa late on March 21, according to Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak.

Ukrainian air defense shot down two missiles, but the other two hit the city, damaging a three-story building and wounding three people, said Yermak.

The damaged building is located on the territory of a local monastery, the official added.

Russia used Su-35 fighter jets to launch the Kh-59 air-to-surface guided missiles on Odesa from the Black Sea, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

It confirmed it had downed two of them.