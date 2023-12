This audio is created with AI assistance

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, reported on Telegram that Russian forces hit an energy facility in the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. A number of settlements in the district and in one area in the city of Kryvyi Rih were left without electricity.

Vilkul did not provide any further details of the attack.