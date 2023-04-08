2 injured in Russian airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian airstrikes on the front-line towns of Orikhiv and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on April 8 injured two civilians, according to the regional prosecutor's office.

The bombs struck private residences and outbuildings, knocking out windows and wounding two men aged 56 and 67.

The Ukrainian Air Force warned earlier that Russian airstrikes were becoming more frequent and require modern fighter aircraft such as F-16s to defend against.

Orikhiv and Huliaipole are close to the front line in Zaporizhzhia and have been gradually devastated by shelling and airstrikes, with a vanishing fraction of their previous populations still holding out in homes and basements.

The front line in the region has been largely static despite exchanges of fire.