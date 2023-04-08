Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
2 injured in Russian airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 8, 2023 6:47 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast on April 8, 2023. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Prosecutor's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian airstrikes on the front-line towns of Orikhiv and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on April 8 injured two civilians, according to the regional prosecutor's office.

The bombs struck private residences and outbuildings, knocking out windows and wounding two men aged 56 and 67.

The Ukrainian Air Force warned earlier that Russian airstrikes were becoming more frequent and require modern fighter aircraft such as F-16s to defend against.

Orikhiv and Huliaipole are close to the front line in Zaporizhzhia and have been gradually devastated by shelling and airstrikes, with a vanishing fraction of their previous populations still holding out in homes and basements.

The front line in the region has been largely static despite exchanges of fire.

Air Force: Increased Russian use of gliding bombs highlights need for F-16 jets
Air Force Spokesperson Yurii Ihnat stated that Russian forces are using high-explosive 500 kilogram bombs that have been modified with wings and elementary guidance systems to enable Russian planes to strike from beyond the range of Ukraine’s air defenses.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
