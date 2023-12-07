Skip to content
Russia shells Sumy Oblast, injuring 2

by Abbey Fenbert December 7, 2023 2:02 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled nine rural communities in Sumy Oblast on Dec. 6, injuring two civilians, the regional military administration reported.  

Shelling in Seredyna-Buda caused 26 explosions and injured two residents. The administration did not report details about their identities or the extent of their injuries.

The Russian military also targeted the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Nova Sloboda, Khotin, Bilopillia, Esman, and Znob-Novhorodske with attacks on Dec. 6.

No additional casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The communities that lie along Sumy Oblast's northeastern border with Russia are subject to daily attacks, launched throughout the day with various weapons. Shelling has become a daily occurrence since Russian-occupied parts of the oblast were liberated in April 2022.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
