Russia shells Kherson, killing a man

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops hit the Tavriiskyi district of Ukraine's southern Kherson city with artillery on March 10, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

A 35-year-old man died on the spot from the injuries received in the attack, according to the administration.

The Russian shelling caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished by the first responders, local authorities added.

Kherson has been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since it was liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022, along with other areas on the west bank of the Dnipro River.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they had been firing at the liberated territories.

