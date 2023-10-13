Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched multiple attacks against the Sumy Oblast border on Oct. 13, striking eight communities and causing 237 explosions, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

The attacks targeted the communities of Yunakivka, Hlukhiv, Kransopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Putyvl.

The Russian military deployed a range of weapons, including grenade launchers, cannon artillery, and mines, throughout the day's attacks.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Sumy Oblast is located along Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia and has been the target of near-daily shelling since April 2022.

On Oct. 12, Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces in the region intercepted a Russian reconnaissance group bound for critical infrastructure installations.