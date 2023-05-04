Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1 civilian

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian troops attacked six communities in Sumy Oblast on May 3.

According to officials, Russian forces targeted the communities of Myropillia, Yunakivka, Znob-Novhorodske, Bilopillia, Vorozhbianska, and Seredyna-Buda.

Officials recorded 67 strikes with artillery and mortars in the settlements.

Russia’s shelling of the Yunakivka community, injured one civilian. Russian forces also damaged one private residence in the Vorozhbianska community.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.