Russia shelled 6 communities in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces shelled six communities in Sumy Oblast on July 28, firing over 85 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Facebook.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Hlukhiv, Druzhbivka, Seredyna-Buda, and Myropillia communities.

Russian troops used mortars and unguided aircraft missiles to attack the Bilopillia community, while the Hlukhiv and Druzhbivka communities were targeted with artillery and grenade launchers.

No casualties have been reported following the shelling. There was no information on the damage in the region at the time of the publication.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.