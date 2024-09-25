The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Russia preparing to attack 3 nuclear plants in Ukraine, Zelensky tells UN

by Kateryna Denisova September 25, 2024 9:55 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives to a meeting of the United Nations Security Council at U.N. headquarters on September 24, 2024 in New York. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is preparing to target three Ukrainian nuclear power plants, President Volodymyr Zelensky told the U.N. Security Council in New York on Sept. 24.

"If Russia is ready to go that far, it means nothing you value matters to Moscow. This kind of Russian cynicism will keep striking if it’s given any room in the world," he said.

Zelensky did not specify which stations are under threat, but said Kyiv had evidence and "proof" of Russia's plans.

There are three operating nuclear power plants on the Ukrainian-held territory — Rivne and Khmelnytskyi NPPs in the country's west, and Pivdennoukrainsk NPP in the south. Russia's regular attacks put their safety in jeopardy by cutting off power to the units.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest nuclear power station, has been under Russian occupation since March 2022.

Throughout its occupation, the plant has been repeatedly disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid due to Russian attacks on the country's energy infrastructure.

There have been mounting warnings from Kyiv in recent days about such attacks.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Sept. 21 that Russia's possible targets include open distribution devices at nuclear power plants (NPP) and transmission substations "which are essential for the safe functioning of the nuclear energy system."

Earlier on Sept. 24, Zelensky said that Russia is using Chinese satellites to take pictures of Ukraine's nuclear facilities for possible future attacks.

Ukraine's special services informed Kyiv's partners and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about the threat.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
