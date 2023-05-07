Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukrainian military: Russia moving civilians out of occupied Enerhodar

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 7, 2023 4:18 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces are evacuating civilians out of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast city of Enerhodar, Ukraine's General Staff said on May 7.

The city is just a few kilometers away from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which has been occupied by Russia since March 2022.

The General Staff stated that the civilians are being brought to the towns of Berdiansk and Prymorsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

People with Russian passports are subject to evacuation, and the first people who accepted Russian citizenship get priority in the queue, according to the General Staff.

On May 5, Russian occupation authorities said they would evacuate civilians from 18 locations near the frontline, including Enerhodar, due to intensified shelling.

The power plant's staff will remain to do their jobs, according to a statement by the International Atomic Energy Agency director Rafael Grossi.

He said he is worried about the plant’s safety and the possibility of a nuclear disaster.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.