Russia launches missile strike against recreational facility in Odesa Oblast

Russian forces launched a missile attack against a recreational facility in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district in Odesa Oblast, Governor Oleh Kiper reported on Sept. 21.

The governor noted that no casualties were reported as a result of the attack.

According to the report, a fire broke out at the site of the attack but was quickly extinguished.

The Ukrainian military said that Russian forces used an Onyx anti-ship cruise missile in the strike.

Russia escalated its attacks against Odesa Oblast following its termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, primarily targeting ports and agricultural infrastructure.