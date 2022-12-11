Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia intensifies mobilization in occupied parts of Luhansk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 11, 2022 8:23 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In order to bolster its forces fighting near Sievierodonetsk in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk Oblast, Russia has stepped up mobilization in occupied parts of the oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 11.

In the Russian-occupied city of Krasniy Luch, located in the southeastern part of Luhansk Oblast, an increased number of draft notices have been handed out, and more patrols have been seen checking men's documents and taking them to mobilization centers, the General Staff said.

Nearly all of Luhansk Oblast is under occupation following Russian advances in the summer months.

President Volodymyr Zelensky recently said the situation in front-line towns in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts "remains very difficult," as Ukrainian and Russian forces engage in fierce battles over the territory.

