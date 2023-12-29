Russia claims it thwarted Ukrainian drone attack over Bryansk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia claimed it thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack over its Bryansk Oblast on Dec. 29.

Ukrainian forces attempted to attack strategic sites in Russia with drones at around 6:00 p.m. Moscow time, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.

Russian air defense allegedly intercepted a drone over Bryansk Oblast.

Ukraine has not commented, and the Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claim.

Earlier on Dec. 29, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed it intercepted a Ukrainian drone over Russia's Kursk Oblast.