Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine says Russia abducts 150 children from occupied Luhansk Oblast

by Martin Fornusek June 15, 2023 11:56 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

On June 8, Russia abducted 150 children from the occupied Luhansk Oblast and took them to Russia, the National Resistance Center of Ukraine reported on June 15.

The children were reportedly taken from the Starobil district to recreational centers "Lesnoy" and "Sosenka" in Russia's southern Karachay-Cherkess region.

These centers are expected to receive up to 750 children from occupied settlements in Luhansk Oblast, the National Resistance Center added.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, over 19,000 children have been abducted by Russia, according to a Ukrainian national database, while thousands remain not accounted for.

Ukraine has so far managed to return 373 Ukrainian children illegally deported to Russia, and the process is ongoing.

Explainer: What we know about Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children
In March, the International Criminal Court made a historic ruling: It issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian official overseeing the forced deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia. The statement by ICC says that Putin is “allegedly respo…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
