Ukraine says Russia abducts 150 children from occupied Luhansk Oblast

On June 8, Russia abducted 150 children from the occupied Luhansk Oblast and took them to Russia, the National Resistance Center of Ukraine reported on June 15.

The children were reportedly taken from the Starobil district to recreational centers "Lesnoy" and "Sosenka" in Russia's southern Karachay-Cherkess region.

These centers are expected to receive up to 750 children from occupied settlements in Luhansk Oblast, the National Resistance Center added.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, over 19,000 children have been abducted by Russia, according to a Ukrainian national database, while thousands remain not accounted for.

Ukraine has so far managed to return 373 Ukrainian children illegally deported to Russia, and the process is ongoing.