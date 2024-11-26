Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, Russia, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Kursk Oblast, War, Foreign fighters
Edit post

Russia confirms capture of UK national fighting for Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek November 26, 2024 2:28 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers walk in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Sudzha, in Kursk Oblast, Russia, on Aug. 18, 2024. (Ed Ram/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian authorities confirmed on Nov. 26 the capture and detention of James Scott Rhys Anderson, a U.K. national fighting for Ukraine in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

The Russian Investigative Committee charged Anderson with "terrorism" and "mercenarism," following its long-standing practice of persecuting foreign volunteers that end up in Russian captivity.

A video purportedly showing the captured volunteer surfaced on Telegram channels on Nov. 24. Speaking with an English accent, the man identified himself as Anderson, a 22-year-old ex-British army signalman who, in his own words, came to Ukraine and joined the International Legion.

Russia often presents foreign volunteers fighting for Ukraine as "mercenaries" and claims they are not entitled to protection as prisoners of war.

Scott Anderson, the 22-year-old's father, told the Daily Mail that he "was in complete shock and in tears" when the fighter's commander sent him the video.

"I could see straight away it was him. He looks frightened, scared, and worried," Scott Anderson said, voicing fears that his son would be tortured in prison.

Two other Britons, Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, were captured by Russian forces in Mariupol in 2022 and sentenced to death before being released in a prisoner exchange.

Russia has ramped up pressure in Kursk Oblast to dislodge Ukrainian troops holding positions there since early August. Reuters reported on Nov. 23 that Ukraine had lost over 40% of territory previously captured during the incursion.

Author: Martin Fornusek
