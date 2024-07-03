Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Olena Zelenska, Disinformation, Russian propaganda
Edit post

Russia-based disinformation network linked to fake story about Zelenska's Bugatti purchase, BBC says

by Nate Ostiller July 3, 2024 11:29 AM 2 min read
First Lady Olena Zelenska during her visit to Poland with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Warsaw, Poland, on April 5, 2023. (Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A network of Russia-based websites posing as U.S. newspapers are behind a campaign of AI-assisted fake news stories aimed at the upcoming American presidential election, the BBC reported on July 3.

One recent high-profile example was a fake story claiming that Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska had purchased a $4.8 million Bugatti luxury car with U.S. taxpayer money. The story was filled with errors and used an apparently AI-generated video of an alleged Bugatti salesman who purportedly confirmed that Zelenska had bought the vehicle.

While the story was quickly debunked by the BBC and others, and denied by Bugatti, which threatened legal action against those who spread it, the story reached at least 12 million users on X.

The BBC said that it was just one of many similar stories spread on fake "news" websites designed to look like legitimate U.S. newspapers. Some of the fake news websites in question even used the names of defunct U.S. newspapers, such as the Chicago Chronicle, which ceased publication in 1907.

The websites often used real stories written by credible media outlets, which were then reportedly rewritten using AI to reframe the narrative in a different stance. Some of the AI instructions remained visible on one of the fake websites. Other stories used AI-generated videos to create false "sources" or "whistleblowers" who were cited to back up the allegations.

Despite the obvious falsehoods, some of the stories, such as a fake investigation that allegedly revealed yachts were purchased by Ukrainian officials with U.S. money, were then reshared by prominent officials, including U.S. Senator J.D. Vance.

One of the individuals the BBC linked to the network is John Dougan, a U.S. citizen and former marine who fled to Russia after the FBI raided his apartment in 2016.

Dougan, who has regularly appeared in Russian media, denied to the BBC that he had any involvement in the websites, but also "implied that his activities are a form of revenge against American authorities."

"For me it's a game," he said. "And a little payback."

While many of the stories only get a few views, some can have an "outsize impact" and lead to false narratives "taking hold" in the leadup to important elections, experts told the BBC.

Russia expected to meddle in UK election, US Senator Warner warns
Senator Mark Warner, who serves as the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said that Russia and its proxies are “sowing discontent or trying to pit groups against each other (to) further social division” in the U.K.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Nate Ostiller
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:53 AM

Ukraine receives $2.2 billion from IMF.

"These funds will help finance critical budget expenditures, social benefits, and the salaries of doctors and teachers," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:38 AM

Putin arrives in Kazakhstan for Russia-China-led summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazakhstan on July 3 for regional security and defense discussions, according to the Kremlin. He is also set to hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders from China and Turkey.
4:59 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Nikopol kills 4, injures 10.

Russian troops attacked the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 2, killing four people and injuring 10, including children, regional Governor Serhii Lysak reported citing preliminary information.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.