Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast kills 2 people

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 19, 2023 1:01 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian airstrike on Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast on April 19, 2023. (Photo: Oleh Syniehubov / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two people were killed by a Russian air strike launched on the city of Vovchansk on April 18, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported the next day.

According to Syniehubov, the bodies of a 50-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were found in the rubble by search and rescue workers.

Two residential buildings, farm buildings, and a market were damaged in Vovchansk as a result of the attack. The air strike also caused a "mass-scale fire," setting about 60 trade pavilions on fire, the governor wrote.

A couple, ages 68 and 54, were also injured in the attack.

Russian forces shelled the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, and Chuhuiv districts of Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours, the governor wrote.

An 18-year-old girl in the village of Petropavlivka was hospitalized in moderate condition as a result of Russian shelling. At least five residential buildings in Petropavlivka were damaged.

A 77-year-old woman in the village of Dvorichna was also hospitalized in serious condition, Syniehubov wrote.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, Kharkiv Oblast has been targeted by Russian attacks on a near daily basis since Feb. 24, 2022.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
