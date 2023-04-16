Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Mayor: 2-3 years required for complete reconstruction of Kharkiv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 16, 2023 11:57 AM 1 min read
A person inspects a partially-destroyed residential building on April 9 after Russian shelling in the Saltivka district of Kharkiv. (Photo: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Approximately two-to-three years will be required to fully repair the damage inflicted upon Kharkiv's buildings and infrastructure during wartime, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on national television on April 15.

Terekhov explained that the timeline depends not only on the efforts of those engaged in reconstruction efforts but also on the funds available from the budget.

"We're counting on two or three years for the complete reconstruction of the city," Terekhov said.

According to the mayor, 200 high-rise buildings in Kharkiv were restored in 2022, and there are plans to restore 50 more.

Due to heavy shelling in March and April 2022, many of Kharkiv's residents temporarily sought shelter in the city's subway system. More than half of the buildings in Saltivka, a once heavily-populated residential district to the northeast of Kharkiv's city center, have been damaged or destroyed.

‘It hurts’: Kharkiv resident walks around hardest-hit district
Oleh Puteshenko walked through the ruins of his former workplace, a restaurant in Kharkiv, barely holding back tears. The 46-year-old, who used to work as a security guard, spoke proudly of the restaurant as he showed the terrace where he spent most of his days taking care of the
Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
