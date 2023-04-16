Mayor: 2-3 years required for complete reconstruction of Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Approximately two-to-three years will be required to fully repair the damage inflicted upon Kharkiv's buildings and infrastructure during wartime, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on national television on April 15.

Terekhov explained that the timeline depends not only on the efforts of those engaged in reconstruction efforts but also on the funds available from the budget.

"We're counting on two or three years for the complete reconstruction of the city," Terekhov said.

According to the mayor, 200 high-rise buildings in Kharkiv were restored in 2022, and there are plans to restore 50 more.

Due to heavy shelling in March and April 2022, many of Kharkiv's residents temporarily sought shelter in the city's subway system. More than half of the buildings in Saltivka, a once heavily-populated residential district to the northeast of Kharkiv's city center, have been damaged or destroyed.