Russia attacks 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on April 22, firing over 64 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Facebook.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Myropillia, Esman, Bilopillia, Yunakivka, and Nova Sloboda communities.

Russian forces used mortars to target the Myropillia community, while the Esman community was attacked with artillery. As a result of the attack, a local cornfield caught fire.

No casualties have been reported following the shelling. There was no information on other damage in the region at the time of the publication.

The military administration also said that no groups of deployable Russian forces were observed across the border.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.