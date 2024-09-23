Russia and its 'accomplices' want to disrupt global unity, Zelensky tells UN

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia and its "accomplices" are actively trying to prevent global unity, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the United Nations' Summit of the Future on Sept. 23.

Zelensky arrived in the U.S. on Sept. 22, ahead of the 79th U.N. General Assembly and a series of meetings with world leaders devoted to presenting Ukraine's "victory plan." The Summit of the Future 2024, held at U.N. headquarters in New York City, covers a broad range of global themes, including peace and security.

"You all can see who always not only stands against (the U.N. charter), but also actively works to undermine global unity," Zelensky said in his address during the plenary session of the summit.

"The same small group of seven accomplices, led by Russia, has once again acted destructively, always opposing any global initiatives that strengthen the effectiveness of the U.N. charter."

Zelensky did not list Russia's "accomplices" by name, but said this group has "always behaved this way," seeking to undermine U.N. efforts and rule of law.

Zelensky urged world leaders to join Ukraine's efforts "to overcome the destructiveness of Russia and its accomplices," calling on nations to participate in the next global peace summit for Ukraine.

"Putin has stolen much already, but he will never steal the world's future," he said.

Ukraine's goals for peace, including the president's much-anticipated victory plan, are the focus of Zelensky's U.S. tour. Zelensky is expected to present the details of the plan to U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Sept. 26.

The five-point plan reportedly includes Ukraine's fast-tracked accession to the NATO alliance.