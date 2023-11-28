Russia adds another missile carrier to Black Sea despite storm

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia put the Admiral Makarov warship on active combat duty in the Black Sea on Nov. 27 despite a heavy storm, the Southern Defense Forces reported via Telegram.

The military added that the threat of missile attacks remains high.

Admiral Makarov is a frigate belonging to the Admiral Grigorovich class within the Russian Navy, stationed with the Black Sea Fleet at occupied Sevastopol. It is capable of carrying up to eight Kalibr cruise missiles and attacking targets on land.

In 2022, Admiral Makarov targeted Ukrainian oil refinery and fuel depots in the outskirts of Odesa.

In early October, the Institute for the Study of War reported that Russian military apparently moved at least 10 vessels, including the frigates Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen, from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk, likely in an attempt to safeguard the vessels from further Ukrainian strikes. The transfer also reportedly included three diesel submarines, five landing ships, and multiple small missile ships.

On Sept. 22, the Ukrainian military confirmed a successful strike on the Black Sea Fleet's headquarters in Sevastopol. The attack was reportedly carried out with long-range Storm Shadow missiles.