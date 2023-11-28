Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Russia adds another missile carrier to Black Sea despite storm

by Olena Goncharova November 28, 2023 3:59 AM 1 min read
The Russian Admiral Makarov warship passes through Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey on August 13, 2021. (Photo by Muhammed Gencebay Gur/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia put the Admiral Makarov warship on active combat duty in the Black Sea on Nov. 27 despite a heavy storm, the Southern Defense Forces reported via Telegram.

The military added that the threat of missile attacks remains high.

Admiral Makarov is a frigate belonging to the Admiral Grigorovich class within the Russian Navy, stationed with the Black Sea Fleet at occupied Sevastopol. It is capable of carrying up to eight Kalibr cruise missiles and attacking targets on land.

In 2022, Admiral Makarov targeted Ukrainian oil refinery and fuel depots in the outskirts of Odesa.

In early October, the Institute for the Study of War reported that Russian military apparently moved at least 10 vessels, including the frigates Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen, from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk, likely in an attempt to safeguard the vessels from further Ukrainian strikes. The transfer also reportedly included three diesel submarines, five landing ships, and multiple small missile ships.

On Sept. 22, the Ukrainian military confirmed a successful strike on the Black Sea Fleet's headquarters in Sevastopol. The attack was reportedly carried out with long-range Storm Shadow missiles.

Author: Olena Goncharova
6:20 AM

ISW: Drone footage shows execution of Ukraine POWs.

Ukrainian drone footage revealed another Russian execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War reported in their daily assessment on Dec. 27.
1:45 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 27, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
