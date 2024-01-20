Romanian protesters end blockade, Ukraine’s border guard service says.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Romanian protesters have ended their blockade at the Porubne-Siret crossing along the Romanian-Ukrainian border, Border Guard Service reported.

The blockade ended shortly after midnight on Jan. 20, according a Facebook post by the State Border Guard Service.

The crossing, which borders Chernivtsi Oblast, has been blocked intermittently since Jan. 13, as Romanian farmers and truck drivers cited high business costs. It is one of several crossing points that has been held up by protesters.

The protesters have listed high taxes, border crossing wait times, and slow subsidy payments.

Since the blockade began, traffic along highways near several cities has slowed.

Another blockade at the Vicovu de Sus crossing ended the previous day.