Reznikov: Ukraine won’t strike inside Russia with new longer-range weapons

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 5, 2023 5:15 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov attends a press conference in Kyiv on November 7, 2022. (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Feb. 5 that the country wouldn't strike Russian territory with longer-range weapons pledged by the U.S.

According to the minister, Ukraine will only target Russian units in the occupied Ukrainian territory.

“We always tell our partners officially that we will not use weapons supplied by foreign partners to fire on Russian territory. We only fire on Russian units on temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory,” Reznikov said during a news conference.

This week, the Pentagon announced a new security package for Ukraine worth $2.17 billion, which includes long-range Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) missiles for the U.S.-provided HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and Javelin anti-tank weapons.

On Jan. 28, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine needs longer-range missiles, including ATACMS, to stop “Russian terror.”

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
