Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Reuters: White House open to border negotiations with Senate Republicans to expedite Ukraine funding bill

by Sonya Bandouil December 8, 2023 3:57 AM 1 min read
US President Joe Biden on Nov. 2, 2023, in the White House. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is open to compromising on border security provisions with Senate Republicans, in hopes of securing additional funding for Ukraine and Israel, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The U.S. Senate voted 51-49 against a $110 billion funding package on Dec. 6 that contained about $61 billion in aid for Ukraine, along with funding for Israel, countries in the Indo-Pacific, and U.S. border security. All Republicans voted against the legislation, expressing that it did not include enough measures to reduce Mexico-U.S. migrant border crossings.

President Biden said he would be willing to make concessions on border policy, including raising the standard for asylum screenings, implementing a "safe third country" provision, and expanding the fast-track deportation process.

A bipartisan group of senators is discussing a numerical limitation on asylum claims, and negotiations are ongoing to find common ground.

The tight legislative timeline before the congressional holiday recess adds pressure to reach a deal, which has thus far been unattainable due to significant disagreements between the parties on immigration policy.

The White House has warned that the funds to assist Ukraine will be exhausted in the coming weeks unless Congress takes prompt action.

US charges two Russian citizens accused of hacking NATO computers
The United States on Dec. 7 announced an indictment alleging Russian citizens Peretyatko and Andrei Korinets oversaw a campaign to hack into computers in NATO member states on behalf of Moscow.
The Kyiv IndependentLance Luo
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:04 PM

Putin grants citizenship to Bosnian Serb accused of war crimes.

Ratko Samac, a former Bosnian Serb soldier, is accused of participating in atrocities during the mass expulsion of civilians from the western Bosnian town of Kljuc during the war in the 1990s, in which at least 150 Bosniak civilians were killed. Samac has also been suspected by Bosnia's justice ministry of murdering three Bosniak civilians in 1993.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
3:06 PM

Media: Zelensky expected to visit Switzerland next week.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to travel mainly to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), scheduled for Jan. 15-19, but also to visit Bern to meet some or all members of the Swiss government, Tages-Anzeiger said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.