Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Reuters: US considers giving Ukraine 100-mile strike weapon

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 28, 2022 1:44 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Pentagon is reviewing an offer from the aircraft industry giant Boeing to supply Ukraine with bombs, allowing Kyiv to hit targets at a distance of up to 100 miles (150 kilometers), Reuters reported on Nov. 28, citing industry sources familiar with the matter.

The Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) system could be delivered to Ukraine in spring, according to a document acquired by Reuters.

Although the U.S. rejected a request to transfer the ATACMS missile with a range of 297 kilometers, the range of the GLSDB would enable Ukraine to strike valuable military targets that were previously unreachable behind Russian lines, Reuters wrote.

The GLSDB combines the GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) and the M26 rocket engine, which are both relatively affordable, and the main components for the system are readily available in U.S. warehouses.

The system is jointly produced by SAAB AB and Boeing and has been under development since 2019.

It is one of about five weapons the U.S. is considering to get into production for Ukraine and America’s Eastern European allies as its own military inventories are decreasing, according to Reuters’ sources.

On Nov. 23, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a $400 million military aid package for Ukraine, including air defense missile systems, machine guns, artillery, ammunition, vehicles, generators, and spare parts for howitzers.

Ukraine in critical need of long-range weapons to counter Iranian missiles
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.