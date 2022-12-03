Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Reuters: Macron says West should consider security guarantees for Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 3, 2022 8:39 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

French President Emmanuel Macron said, should Russian President Vladimir Putin agree to negotiations to end Russia’s war, the West should consider providing Russia with guarantees in the future security architecture, Reuters reported on Dec. 3.

“This means that one of the essential points we must address – as President Putin has always said – is the fear that NATO comes right up to its doors and the deployment of weapons that could threaten Russia,” Macron said of his proposal for Europe’s future security architecture.

He added that Europe needs to prepare “how to give guarantees to Russia the day it returns to the negotiating table.”

Russia would benefit from negotiations with Ukraine and Western countries that include a ceasefire, allowing it to prepare its military for further offensives against Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War said on Dec. 2.

Speaking alongside U.S. President Joe Biden, Macron said on Dec. 1 that the West will "never call on Ukrainians for a compromise that will be unacceptable."

The White House also said on Dec. 2 that "Putin has shown absolutely no inclination to be interested in dialogue of any kind."

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
