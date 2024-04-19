Reuters: Italy's UniCredit expecting push from ECB to reduce business in Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Italy's UniCredit bank is expecting an order from the European Central Bank (ECB) to reduce its business activities in Russia, Reuters reported on April 19, citing sources.

The news follows a similar warning received by Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) on April 18 that the ECB was requesting an accelerated wind-down of its business in Russia.

The moves are part of a larger effort to restrict financial ties between European banking institutions and Russia.

Sources told Reuters that UniCredit is expecting to receive a legally binding order from the ECB to reduce its business in Russia, giving the company an opportunity to take action on its own before further enforcement steps are taken, which could potentially include sanctions.

Reuters said neither the ECB nor UniCredit responded to requests for comment.

Despite statements from UniCredit's CEO that the company was working to scale down its Russian operations, the bank's Russian subsidiary reported profits totaling 890 million euros (~$950 million) in 2023, compared to 210 million ($224 million) in 2021.