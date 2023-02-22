Reuters: EU fails to agree on new sanctions against Russia, talks to continue

This audio is created with AI assistance

European Union member states failed to reach an agreement on Feb. 22 to impose new sanctions against Russia, Reuters reported, citing unnamed diplomats.

More talks are planned to have the package ready for the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the diplomats said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the proposed sanctions package would help restrict 11 billion euros worth of multiple electronic components used in Russian weapons - such as drones, missiles, and helicopters - via trade bans and technology controls.

"There are several issues outstanding, including on rubber and reporting obligations," one of the sources said.

However, the diplomats are confident the agreement will be reached "quickly tomorrow."

Earlier in the day, Politico reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is threatening to veto the extension of EU sanctions against Russia, which must be renewed every six months.