19 killed, 54 injured as rescue operations after Kharkiv hypermarket attack end

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 29, 2024 6:58 PM 2 min read
An aerial view of the destroyed hypermarket in Kharkiv, Ukraine, after a Russian aerial bomb attack on May 27, 2024. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Search and rescue operations after Russia's attack on the "Epitsentr" hypermarket in Kharkiv have ended, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on May 29.

According to Klymenko, Russia's attack on the hypermarket on May 25 killed 19 people – 12 men and seven women, including a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl. Fifty-four people were reportedly injured.

Russian forces reportedly struck the Kharkiv hypermarket with two guided aerial bombs. A third bomb, which had not unexploded, was later found at the site of the attack.

Sixteen relatives of people missing after the attack provided biological samples for examination, Klymenko said. A total of 100 tests were reportedly conducted.

"It was not easy. Special equipment was needed around the clock to search for those killed among the ashes, and they were quickly identified with the help of a DNA laboratory," the minister said.

Kharkiv and the surrounding oblast are particularly vulnerable to guided bomb attacks due to the proximity to the Russian border, as they are launched from aircraft in Russian airspace.

Russia has dropped nearly 10,000 guided bombs in Ukraine since the start of the year, according to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

What will Russia’s attack on Kharkiv printing house mean for Ukraine’s publishing industry?
The aftermath of Russia’s May 23 attack on Kharkiv’s Faktor Druk printing house shocked Ukrainians: mountains of charred Ukrainian books covered its blackened floor. The strike had destroyed over a quarter of the company’s warehouse. The 4,000 square meter building is owned by the Faktor group
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:54 AM

Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 2.

A Russian rocket attack on the village of Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast killed two civilians and injured three others, Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 29.
12:56 AM

Macron: Ukraine must be allowed to strike bases on Russian territory from which missiles are fired.

"We think that we should allow them to neutralize military sites where missiles are fired, from where... Ukraine is attacked," Macron said at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "If we tell them (Ukraine) that you are not allowed to target the place from which missiles are fired, we are in fact telling them that we are providing you with weapons but you cannot defend yourself."
Editors' Picks

