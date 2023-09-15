Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Prosecutors: Over 500 children killed in Russian invasion of Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek September 15, 2023
A former student of Chernihiv school No. 21 in the yard of his school destroyed by Russian bombs, is filmed in a video clip about the life of children in war conditions on June 21, 2023 in Chernihiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Zinchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

As a result of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, 504 children have been killed and 1,123 injured, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Sept. 15, citing juvenile prosecutors.

The report stressed that these figures are not final as work to collect data in the areas of hostilities and in both occupied and liberated territories continues.

The majority of casualties among children, both in terms of killed and wounded, have been recorded in Donetsk Oblast (487), followed by Kharkiv Oblast (300), Kyiv Oblast (129), Kherson Oblast (124), Zaporizhzhia Oblast (99), Mykolaiv Oblast (97), Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (96), Chernihiv Oblast (71), and Luhansk Oblast (67), the prosecutors said.

Thousands of Ukrainian children have become victims of the Russian invasion, suffering deportations, separation from families, injuries, and death.

According to the Children of War database run by the Ukrainian state, 1,236 children have gone missing, 13 have been subjected to sexual abuse, and at least 19,546 have been deported by the Russian authorities. Some 386 children have been rescued from the Russian captivity.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
