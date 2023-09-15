Prosecutors: Over 500 children killed in Russian invasion of Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

As a result of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, 504 children have been killed and 1,123 injured, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Sept. 15, citing juvenile prosecutors.

The report stressed that these figures are not final as work to collect data in the areas of hostilities and in both occupied and liberated territories continues.

The majority of casualties among children, both in terms of killed and wounded, have been recorded in Donetsk Oblast (487), followed by Kharkiv Oblast (300), Kyiv Oblast (129), Kherson Oblast (124), Zaporizhzhia Oblast (99), Mykolaiv Oblast (97), Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (96), Chernihiv Oblast (71), and Luhansk Oblast (67), the prosecutors said.

Thousands of Ukrainian children have become victims of the Russian invasion, suffering deportations, separation from families, injuries, and death.

According to the Children of War database run by the Ukrainian state, 1,236 children have gone missing, 13 have been subjected to sexual abuse, and at least 19,546 have been deported by the Russian authorities. Some 386 children have been rescued from the Russian captivity.