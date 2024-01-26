Skip to content
Prosecutor’s Office: Russian shelling of Donetsk Oblast town kills woman

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 26, 2024 7:11 PM 1 min read
A house damaged by Russian shelling of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Jan. 26, 2024. (Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled the town of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast on the afternoon of Jan. 26, killing a 60-year-old woman, the regional prosecutor’s office reported.

The woman’s death comes amid active fighting in the area as Russia seeks to occupy the entirety of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast. Krasnohorivka, a town in the Marinka community with a pre-war population of around 14,700, lies at the front line.

Russian forces also struck Novohrodivka near the city of Pokrovsk overnight on Jan. 26, wounding an 11-year-old boy who was sleeping in his room, the prosecutors said on Telegram.

Russia fired two Soviet-era S-300 missiles at Novohrodivka, damaging 10 houses, two apartment buildings, a store, garages, and civilian cars, according to the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

Donetsk Oblast’s settlements close to the front line suffer from regular Russian attacks, leading to civilian casualties and large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
