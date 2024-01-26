Prosecutor’s Office: Russian shelling of Donetsk Oblast town kills woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled the town of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast on the afternoon of Jan. 26, killing a 60-year-old woman, the regional prosecutor’s office reported.

The woman’s death comes amid active fighting in the area as Russia seeks to occupy the entirety of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast. Krasnohorivka, a town in the Marinka community with a pre-war population of around 14,700, lies at the front line.

Russian forces also struck Novohrodivka near the city of Pokrovsk overnight on Jan. 26, wounding an 11-year-old boy who was sleeping in his room, the prosecutors said on Telegram.

Russia fired two Soviet-era S-300 missiles at Novohrodivka, damaging 10 houses, two apartment buildings, a store, garages, and civilian cars, according to the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

Donetsk Oblast’s settlements close to the front line suffer from regular Russian attacks, leading to civilian casualties and large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.