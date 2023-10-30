Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Prosecutor's Office: Russian forces murder 9 family members in occupied Volnovakha

by Nate Ostiller October 30, 2023 7:02 PM 2 min read
Russian-controlled forces stand near a tank in occupied Volnovakha, Donetsk Oblast, on March 11, 2022. (Photo by Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This article contains graphic content.

Russian forces in occupied Volnovakha, Donetsk Oblast, entered a home and murdered nine civilians, including three women and two children, aged five and nine, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's office alleged on Oct. 30.

According to the preliminary investigation, Russian soldiers approached the home several days before and demanded that the residents vacate so that they could reside there. The residents refused even though the Russian soldiers threatened them, and the soldiers left.

They returned on Oct. 27, the Prosecutor's Office said, and shot all nine members of the family while they slept.

Murdered Ukrainian civilians in occupied Volnovakha, Donetsk Oblast. (Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Facebook)

The investigation is still ongoing, the Prosecutor's Office said. If convicted, those responsible for the murders could face a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

Volnovakha, located about 65 kilometers from occupied Mariupol and the Black Sea coast, has been occupied by Russian forces since shortly after the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

It saw heavy fighting in March 2022, causing an unknown number of civilian casualties and damaging a majority of the buildings in the city.

Author: Nate Ostiller
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.