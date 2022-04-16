Prosecutor General's Office: Russia's war kills at least 200 children, injures over 360.

This audio is created with AI assistance

These are not final figures as authorities continue to search for bodies in the areas formerly occupied by Russian forces. Besides, there is no data from some places, including Mariupol, besieged since March 2.

At least 117 children were either killed or injured in Donetsk Oblast, 105 in Kyiv Oblast, 88 in Kharkiv Oblast, 54 in Chernihiv Oblast, 41 in Kherson Oblast, 40 in Mykolaiv Oblast, 36 in Luhansk Oblast, 23 in Zaporizhzhia Oblasrt, 16 in Kyiv city, 16 in Sumy Oblast and 15 in Zhytomyr Oblast.