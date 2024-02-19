Project Manager (E-commerce) for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s English language publication, is looking to fill a project manager (E-commerce) position.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s fastest-growing English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today, it’s a team of around 50 people, mostly based in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

Responsibilities:

Design and implement the Kyiv Independent e-commerce strategy, which would incorporate selling physical and digital goods;

Work closely with the company’s leadership to ensure the success of the e-commerce virtual & adjust the strategy based on the market needs;

Together with the Product and Tech teams, coordinate the development and continuous improvement of KI’s e-commerce platform;

Lead the creation of the Kyiv Independent value offering through coordination with internal and external stakeholders;

Manage work of various contractors, service providers, external partners, and other stakeholders to ensure the smooth running of the product;

Coordinate any other operational work that is related to this vertical.

Requirements:

At least one year of experience in e-commerce projects;

Experience working with e-commerce-focused service providers (e.g., Shopify) would be considered a plus;

Strong command of English language (at least a С1 level; B2 can be considered in some cases);

Ability to work effectively with people and lead your team;

Ability to communicate effectively with team members and external stakeholders;

Understanding of news and current affairs in Ukraine and the region;

Knowledge and understanding of the values of The Kyiv Independent.

We offer:

Market-level compensation;

Working with a highly motivated team for an award-winning media startup;

Busy but flexible work schedule;

Ability to build your team and hire;

The ability to work remotely upon agreement;

Work with foreign companies and world opinion leaders.

Note: It’s a full-time position in the Kyiv office or remote (upon agreement).

