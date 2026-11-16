Pro-Russian, autonomous Moldovan region to hold runoff elections

After no candidate secured a majority of the vote on Nov. 16 elections, the autonomous, pro-Russian Moldovan region of Gagauzia will hold runoff elections later in the month to replace its jailed leader.

The elections come as Moldova seeks to enter the EU, along with Ukraine, and amid heightened tensions with Russia over frequent drone incursions.

After all the votes for the regional elections were tabulated, former Moldovan presidential candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo will face Fiodor Gagauz, who represents the pro-Russian Socialist Party, in a Nov. 29 runoff election, according to Reuters.

Stoianoglo secured 38.44% of the vote, and Gagauz ​received 24.22%.

Gagauzia is an autonomous territory in southern Moldova that partly borders Ukraine's Odesa Oblast. It has traditionally favored closer relations with Russia while opposing EU integration.



The elections follow the arrest of the region's former "bashkan", or leader, for illegally funding a banned party linked to Moscow.

In August 2025, Gagauzia's leader, Evghenia Gutul, was sentenced to seven years in prison for systematically bringing funds from Russia to Moldova to support the pro-Russian Shor Party. Gutul received a total of 42.5 million Moldovan lei (about $2.5 million) from 2019 to 2022. Prosecutors said the funds were used by the Shor Party to pay for anti-government protests, among other purposes.

The Shor Party, founded by fugitive pro-Russian oligarch Ilan Shor, was banned by Moldova's Constitutional Court in 2023.

On Nov. 8, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said the country will no longer buy Russian gas and announced the launch of a new power line linking Moldova to the European power grid via Romania.

"For decades, Moscow used energy to blackmail us. No more: Moldova buys zero Russian gas," Sandu said on social media.