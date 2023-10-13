PrivatBank to extend services to 6 European countries

This audio is created with AI assistance

PrivatBank, Ukraine's largest bank, announced it would provide free access to new card services for Ukrainian customers in six European countries, the bank wrote on Telegram on Oct. 13.

PrivatBank customers located in Poland, Romania, Moldova, Germany, Lithuania, and the Czech Republic will now be able to have cards delivered by the bank for free until Jan. 2024.

In addition, it will be possible for Ukrainians to open a new account remotely and have cards sent to any address in the above-mentioned countries where significant numbers of Ukrainian refugees are currently located.

The validity of all cards was already extended, but the new changes will make it easier for new and existing PrivatBank customers to access services while temporarily residing outside of Ukraine.

PrivatBank, which was nationalized by the Ukrainian government in 2016, has more than 19 million customers.

On Sept. 7, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) charged former PrivatBank owner and oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky with embezzling Hr 9.2 billion ($250 million) from the bank during his ownership.