News Feed, Hungary, Viktor Orban, Fidesz
Edit post

Pressure on Orban grows amid child sex abuse scandal

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 16, 2024 1:07 PM 2 min read
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives prior to the start of a European Council meeting at the European headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb. 1, 2024. (Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is facing mounting discontent after it was revealed that President Katalin Novak, who resigned on Feb. 10, pardoned a man convicted of covering up widespread sex abuse at a government-run children's home.

Justice Minister Judit Varga resigned soon after. Furious accusations and infighting have since broken out within Orban's ruling Fidesz party, and protests are planned for Feb. 16, with some calling for Orban's resignation.

The BBC and other outlets have characterized the ongoing scandal as Orban's "biggest challenge in 14 years of uninterrupted Fidesz rule."

Hungarian opposition leaders gathered in front of the prime minister's office on Feb. 15, denouncing Orban's silence on the issue and saying it indicated deeper structural problems within Fidesz.

"Orban's regime has fallen into a moral and political crisis," said Andras Fekete-Gyor of the opposition Momentum party.

As the backlash has grown, the scandal has expanded beyond the controversial pardon into direct criticism of Orban's government and associated cronyism and corruption.

Former Orban ally and Varga's ex-husband, Peter Magyar, released a widely viewed video on Facebook on Feb. 11 denouncing corruption in Fidesz and across Hungary.

"It must be said now that this cannot go on," Magyar said, rhetorically questioning whether Hungarians think it is "normal" that "a few families own half the country."

Opinion: Orban is plain wrong on Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sought to blackball Ukraine’s bid to formally start EU accession talks last month, arguing that Ukraine was simply not ready. Ultimately, the other 26 EU member states decided to ignore Orban’s protestations and formally agreed to the start of accession talks wi…
The Kyiv IndependentTimothy Ash

Hungary and Ukraine have had a contentious relationship that has worsened since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. Orban has maintained close ties with Russia, bucking the united front that the EU has tried to present in support of Ukraine.

Hungary has repeatedly opposed Ukraine’s accession to NATO and the European Union and blocked the EU's financial support for Ukraine. Orban previously said that Ukraine is a financially "non-existent" and "no longer sovereign" state due to its "dependence" on international support.

Orban blocked a 50 billion euro ($54 billion) EU financial aid package for Ukraine during an EU summit last December. Orban dropped his opposition to the four-year support package on Feb. 1, explaining his reversal on the grounds that a control mechanism would ensure Hungary's funds "will not end up in Ukraine."

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
7:52 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 74 times in 16 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at seven border communities on Feb. 15, regional military administration reported.
1:30 AM

SBU detains executives connected to Russian oligarch.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained two Ukrainian executives suspected of helping Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska embezzle weapons production supplies to Russia. Deripaska was also served a notice of suspicion in absentia.
10:07 PM

Zelensky signs law legalizing medical cannabis.

Medical cannabis is to be legalized in Ukraine to help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and provide pain relief to people with serious illnesses such as cancer, according to a law signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 15.
MORE NEWS

